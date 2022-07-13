SNP’s Ian Blackford brands Tory leadership contest ‘a toxic race to the right’

Ian Blackford has claimed the Conservative Party’s leadership contest is “quickly descending into a toxic race to the right”.

The leader of the SNP in the House of Commons also claimed all candidates are “trying to outdo each other on an extreme Brexit costing the economy billions.”

“The Tory leadership contest is quickly descending into a toxic race to the right, and it’s clear that whoever wins that race, Scotland loses,” Mr Blackford said.

He also suggested Boris Johnson isn’t endorsing any candidates because they make “Genghis Khan look like a moderate”.

