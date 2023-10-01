The Conservative Party chairman has mocked the Labour Leader by holding a pair of “Sir Keir Starmer flip flops” on the main stage of Tory conference.

Greg Hands kicked off the proceedings in Manchester accusing Sir Keir of being a “man who will literally say anything that suits him at that time”.

He then got out a pair of black and red flip flops with the Labour Leader’s face printed on them.

As he showed them off to party members, Mr Hands told the Exchange Hall at Manchester Central Convention Complex: “I always thought that the best leaders wake up each morning, and ask themselves, ‘What am I going to do today?’.