Boris Johnson suggests new Tory leader could be appointed ‘by acclamation’ next week

Boris Johnson has suggested a new Tory leader could be appointed “by acclamation” as early as next week.

The suggestion, however, is unlikely, given it would be done without a vote of the Tory grassroots.

Mr Johnson floated the idea as he spoke in what could have been his final session of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (13 July).

“The next leader of my party may be elected by acclamation, so it’s possible this will be our last confrontation over the dispatch box,” the PM said, addressing Keir Starmer.

