Moment Tory party chair squirms over party’s misleading attack on Khan

Conservative party chair Richard Holden attempted to defend his party’s posting of a misleading video of Sadiq Khan.

The Conservatives’ official account on X (formerly Twitter) posted the clip after the London mayor appeared on Sky News on Thursday.

The post was edited to not include a correction that the mayor made regarding anti-semitism in the Labour Party.

Times Radio presenter Calum Macdonald, grilled Mr Holden over the clip, saying: “It is misinformation. It portrays something inaccurate to people online.”

Mr Holden replied: “It highlights an issue of anti-Semitism at the heart of the Labour Party. And it’s not been edited, it’s been clipped.”

“That’s exactly the same thing,” the presenter replied, clearly stunned.

The Tory chairman responded: “No, it’s actually quite different.”