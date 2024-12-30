Watch: Passenger train drives into fire engine after it ‘drove through crossing gates’

A least 15 people were hospitalised after a passenger train collided with a fire rescue truck in Florida on the morning of Sunday 29 December.

Footage released by Brightline, the company running the train service, shows the train a split-second before it collides with the fire rescue truck, which is seen halfway over the crossing while the gates are down.

The video comes with a warning, urging drivers never to travel through a crossing while the gates are down.

Among those injured were three Delray Beach firefighters who are reportedly in stable condition.

The Delray Beach Fire Rescue said at least 12 train passengers received minor injuries.