South Western Railway passengers are being advised to check before they travel after a main railway line collapsed in a “huge” landslip which left one track hanging in mid-air.

The 44-metre landslip happened on the embankment to the northeast of Hook station in Hampshire, on the line from London to Basingstoke.

Network Rail Wessex route director Mark Killick said: “We’re still assessing the damage and it’s difficult to put a detailed timescale in place, but we know it’s going to be at least a week.”

