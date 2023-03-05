Passengers at London Waterloo on Sunday morning reacted to news that train fares will increase by up to 5.9 per cent.

“We’re living in tough times, considering how much we depend on public transport, it’s not going to be well received by many, to hear that it’s increasing,” Hakeem Haidar, who regularly commutes to the capital from Egham, told PA.

“Considering the current state of the trains as well, this mixed with the price increase is probably going to be met with some resistance.”

