Jacob Rees-Mogg opened his speech at Conservative Party conference by taking a dig at the UK rail strikes.

“Ladies and gentlemen, thank you and congratulations for coming to the conference in spite of the best efforts of Mr Mick Lynch, who seemed to want to get in the way,” the business secretary said.

He made the comments following a weekend that saw the biggest train strike in decades, with no trains running in many areas and no direct services on some intercity routes between London, Birmingham, Manchester and Edinburgh.

