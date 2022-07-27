Mick Lynch has claimed Grant Shapps is “responsible for the dispute” that has led to the ongoing RMT train strikes.

The union boss added that trade operating companies have not made workers any offer on pay increases, instead just handing out “mass redundancies” and “massive changes to work-life balance”

“He’s caused this problem and he’s got to facilitate a way out of it,” Mr Lynch said of the transport secretary.

“He can do that today and if he wants to facilitate a negotiated settlement I’m very happy to deal with him.”

