Stations appear empty as thousands of train drivers walk out over pay

Fresh train strikes are taking place across the country today (26 November) with Aslef union members walking out over pay for drivers.

Aslef wants wages to keep pace with the rising cost of living.

These strikes are separate to the RMT, who have warned of disruption over the Christmas period and January.

Major train operators including Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, Northern Trains, and Southeastern, all have no service - and those who are running have advised it will be “limited”.

