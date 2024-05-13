Watch: Terrifying moment passenger dragged along platform by moving train

A passenger dragged along a platform by a moving train in India has survived unscathed.

The commuter tried to catch up with the carriage as it left the Dausa Railway Station in Rajasthan on Thursday 9 May.

However, he lost his balance and CCTV footage shows the man rolling on the floor as the train pulled him along.

His shoes fell off and were nearly lost between the train and the platform, but the man managed to grab the floor and hold on.

A station guard rushed to help him stand up and the passenger was unhurt from the incident and a Railway Protection Force officer said he was warned not to do it again.