Young boy plays on train tracks while dad chats on mobile phone

CCTV footage captures a young boy playing on live train tracks while his father speaks on a mobile phone beside him.

The shocking incident happened at Chestnut Grove level crossing in Burton Joyce, Nottinghamshire, where 70 trains pass each day at high speeds.

While the man chats on his phone - appearing oblivious to the danger - his child is seen standing on the train tracks and walking over the crossing.

Network Rail, with support from East Midlands Railway, is now running a campaign to highlight the dangers of dawdling on the train tracks.

