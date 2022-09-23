Alex Jones: Infowars host ‘done’ apologising to Sandy Hook families

Alex Jones screamed that he was “done apologising” for pushing a conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax as the families of victims watched on in the courtroom.

The Infowars host is testifying in his second defamation trial as families of the victims sue him for defamation and emotional distress.

“Is this a struggle session, are we in China? I have already said sorry hundreds of times and I am done saying I am sorry. I didn’t generate this, I was not the first person to say it,” Jones said.

Sign up to our newsletters.