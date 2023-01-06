Hundreds of trucks blocked a highway in Bolivia during a protest following the arrest of right-wing opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho over an alleged coup in 2019.

The vehicles lined the road in the farming region of Santa Cruz on Thursday, 5 January, leaving long lines of standstill traffic and threatening deliveries of food and grains around the country.

Demonstrations have gripped Bolivia since 28 December, when the local governor was arrested on “terrorism” charges related to an alleged coup against then president Evo Morales four years ago.

Sign up for our newsletters.