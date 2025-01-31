Trump jokingly asks reporter if he should swim to visit DC plane crash site

Donald Trump jokingly asked a reporter if he should swim to visit the Washington DC plane crash site.

The president was asked if he had any plans to visit the site of the American Airlines and military helicopter collision, as rescue workers scoured the Potomac River.

He replied: “I have a plan to visit, not the site. Because what, you tell me. What's the site? Water. We're going to go swimming?”

Trump said he would be meeting with family members of some of the 67 victims of the deadly crash.