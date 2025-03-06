This is the awkward reaction Donald Trump had to a 13-year-old boy hugging him in the Oval Office.

During his 100-minute address to Congress on Tuesday night (5 March), the president swore in DJ Daniel, a brain cancer survivor and aspiring police officer, as an honorary Secret Service agent.

The Texas teen, dressed in a police uniform, visited the Oval Office the next day with his family. In a video shared to X, Daniel could be seen standing beside Trump before telling him “There’s one more thing I got for you – a big hug."

Daniel then embraced the president, who gave the boy’s arm a few stiff pats.