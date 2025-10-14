Donald Trump’s bizarre AI video of his vision for Gaza as a beach resort has resurfaced after the president’s historic peace deal.

Trump originally posted the video to his Truth Social account back in February. It features a depiction of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lounging on a beach next to the US President, with the words “Trump Gaza” inscribed between the two men.

Elon Musk eating hummus, gold statues of Trump, and Tesla’s cars also make appearances alongside bearded women dancing on the beach.

Trump vowed to “rebuild Gaza” after Israel and Hamas exchanged hostages and detainees on Monday (13 October), bringing a brutal two-year conflict in the enclave to an end.

But speaking to reporters after the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, he avoided taking a stance on a Palestinian state.