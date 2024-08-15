Debunked: Trump claims Harris is opening borders to illegal voters

Donald Trump and other Republican figures have been falsely alleging that the Biden/Harris administration is allowing migrants to enter the US illegally and enabling them to vote in an effort to secure Democratic victories.

“That’s why they are allowing these people to come in, people that don’t speak our language; they are signing them up to vote,” Trump claimed earlier this year.

Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson echoed this, stating, “They want to turn these people into voters.”

However, there is no evidence to support these claims.

Trump did the same while campaigning against Hillary Clinton in 2016. “They are letting people pour into the country so they can go and vote,” he claimed before his eventual victory.