Kisses and false claims: Key moments from Donald Trump’s RNC speech

Donald Trump spoke for almost two hours at the Republican National Convention on its final day.

Addressing delegates in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thursday evening, the former president recounted the assassination attempt made on him over the weekend in great detail.

He formally accepted the Republican presidential nomination and reflected solemnly on the shooting, during which one person was killed.

He also falsely claimed that his administration stopped missile launches from North Korea.

Mr Trump was joined by his wife Melania on stage, and the pair kissed in front of the audience.

The former first lady had sat with vice presidential candidate JD Vance to hear Mr Trump’s keynote speech.