Donald Trump v Stormy Daniels: The story so far

Former president Donald Trump may be arrested this week after the Manhattan district attorney is expected to file criminal charges against him for a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Mr Trump has long denied an affair with Ms Daniels, and his lawyer has accused her of extortion.

Here is a timeline of the story that may make history, by bringing charges upon a former president for the first time.

