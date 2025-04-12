President Donald Trump has told reporters that he wants Iran to flourish, but he does not want the country to have nuclear weapons.

Speaking outside Air Force One on Friday, 11 April, Mr Trump said, “I want Iran to be a wonderful, great, happy country, but they can’t have a nuclear weapon.”

US special envoy Steve Witkoff is heading to Muscat in Oman for indirect talks with Iran over its nuclear programme on Saturday.

The president has given Iran 60 days to agree to a deal.