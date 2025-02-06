Trump fears Musk and his '$44bn megaphone', claims ex-White House communications boss

Donald Trump fears Elon Musk and his “$44 billion megaphone”, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has claimed.

The financier, who served at the White House in 2017, claimed the new president doesn’t like the attention Musk is getting.

Appearing on ITV’s Peston show on Wednesday (5 February), Mr Scaramucci said: “He doesn’t like the attention that Elon Musk is getting but I don’t think he’s going to go after Elon Musk. I think it’s too dangerous and perilous. I would say both sides feel that way.”