Trump lashes out at FBI and DOJ in first public remarks since Mar-a-Lago search

Former President Donald Trump unloaded on federal officials for searching his Mar-a-Lago estate last month in an investigation over mishandled classified documents.

Mr Trump told a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (3 September) that the law enforcement raid on his Mar-a-Largo estate was a "shameful break-in" in which FBI agents "rifled-through" his wife Melania's belongings.

“The FBI and the Justice Department have become vicious monsters, controlled by radical left scoundrels, lawyers and the media, who tell them what to do,” Mr Trump told the cheering crowd.

