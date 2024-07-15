Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:49
Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks was an ‘outcast’ at school, says former classmate
A former classmate of the man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump described him as an “outcast” who was “heavily bullied” in school.
Thomas Matthew Crooks was shot dead after he fired at former president Donald Trump during a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday (13 July).
A former classmate told NBC: “He would sit alone at lunch, he was just an outcast. You know how kids are, they are going to target him because they think it is funny.
“It’s honestly kind of sad, I don’t want to say this is what provoked it, but you never know.
“He was quiet, he was bullied so much.”
Up next
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
07:14
Sponsored
How to master the art of the last minute holiday
05:57
Why Conservatives lost the general election after 14 years in office
59:08
What does the future of British politics look like post-election?
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
04:06
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box
07:14
Sponsored
How to master the art of the last minute holiday
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
34:49
We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:31
Ticketless fans at Copa America final climb into air vent to get in
02:01
Wimbledon: Highlights from final of tennis tournament
00:27
England players applauded as they leave Berlin hotel after Euros loss
00:33
Spain hero Nico Williams shares tactics that helped secure victory
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
01:08
Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados
01:35
Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate
00:47
Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
00:37
Kylie Minogue carried to BST stage by Andrew Scott and Jonathan Bailey
01:03
Stevie Nicks performs ‘Landslide’ with Harry Styles at BST Hyde Park
00:39