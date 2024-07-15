Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks was an ‘outcast’ at school, says former classmate

A former classmate of the man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump described him as an “outcast” who was “heavily bullied” in school.

Thomas Matthew Crooks was shot dead after he fired at former president Donald Trump during a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday (13 July).

A former classmate told NBC: “He would sit alone at lunch, he was just an outcast. You know how kids are, they are going to target him because they think it is funny.

“It’s honestly kind of sad, I don’t want to say this is what provoked it, but you never know.

“He was quiet, he was bullied so much.”