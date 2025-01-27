Ex-Treasury minister Harriett Baldwin issues Trump UK tariff warning

Former Treasury minister Dame Harriett Baldwin has warned of the harmful effects of tariffs amid ongoing economic talks between the UK and the US.

Her comments followed a phone call between Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump, where the two leaders discussed economic policies and deregulation.

In an interview with GB News on Monday (27 January) Dame Harriett said: “Everyone in the economics profession will tell you that tariffs are detrimental for all parties involved.

“They're bad for those subjected to them and equally damaging for the countries imposing them.”