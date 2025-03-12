Donald Trump attempted to pronounce “Taoiseach” as Micheál Martin joined him in the White House for a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, 12 March.

The US president pronounced the word as “tee-shock.” The correct pronunciation is “tee-shuhk.”

Mr Martin joined Mr Trump in the Oval Office to discuss the Ireland-US trade relationship.

Mr Trump raised the “massive” trade imbalance between the two countries and claimed that Ireland is “of course” taking advantage of the US, accusing the Irish government of “taking” US pharmaceutical companies through attractive taxation measures and criticised the EU’s ruling that found that Apple owes Ireland billions of euro in taxes.