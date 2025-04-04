This is the barren, uninhabited island Trump has imposed 10% tariffs on

This is the barren, uninhabited island near Antarctica on which Donald Trump slapped a 10% import tariff when he announced his wide-reaching levies on Wednesday, 2 April.

The US president placed a 10 per cent “reciprocal tariff” on the Heard and McDonald Islands, which are external territories of Australia, entirely uninhabited by humans.

Heard Island is mainly home to penguins and seals, as shown in footage filmed by documentary filmmaker Michael Dillon on a visit in November 2012.

“Nowhere on Earth is safe,” Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese said Thursday.