Donald Trump's ally Sebastian Gorka compared the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire to a kindergartener during a heated interview.

The US president's deputy assistant spoke to the Newsnight host after the Republican imposed tariffs on what he described as "Liberation Day," including a 10 per cent tariff on US imports of UK goods.

When asked what the UK must do to get the tariffs removed, Mr Gorka replied: "If you don’t discriminate against US goods, then the other partner... will not have their goods discriminated against.

"A kindergartner should be able to get that."

The pair later clashed, with Mr Gorka telling Ms Derbyshire: "Let me respond or you don't invite me on your show."