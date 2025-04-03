US commerce secretary slams EU beef ban: ‘their beef is weak, ours is beautiful’

US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick has labeled European beef ‘weak’, claiming the EU ban imports on American meat ‘because it’s beautiful’.

Speaking on Fox News’ Hannity show in the aftermath of president Donald Trump’s blockbuster ‘Liberation Day’ raft of global reciprocal tariffs, Lutnick chastised the EU, which was hit with a 20% tax on all imports into the US, for not importing more from America.

“European Union won’t take chicken from America. They won’t take lobsters from America. They hate our beef, because our beef is beautiful and theirs is weak,” said Lutnick.

The EU has banned American beef produced using growth hormones, which are forbidden under European health regulations, since 1989.