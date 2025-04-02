UK entering difficult period as country awaits Trump Liberation Day, minister warns

The UK is entering a difficult period as the country awaits Donald Trump’s tariff announcement on “Liberation Day”, a Labour minister has warned.

Bridget Phillipson issued her warning when she appeared on Times Radio on Wednesday (2 April).

Speaking to host Kate McCann, the education secretary said: “This is going to be a difficult period and we're focused on continuing with the negotiations with our US counterparts.”

Trump is set to unveil sweeping tariffs on any country that “treats the US unfairly” today.