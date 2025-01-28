Congressman Dan Crenshaw got into a heated debate discussing Donald Trump’s executive order banning transgender people from serving in the military.

Mr Crenshaw, who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, appeared on CNN on Monday (27 January) after the new president signed the order, declaring “the Armed Forces have been afflicted with radical gender ideology”.

Mr Crenshaw said: “If you’ve transitioned, you’re not meeting our medical standards. It makes deployment harder, period."

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins then questioned Mr Crenshaw why medical professionals are not making these decisions.