Truss vs Sunak: Key moments from Tory leadership hopefuls’ first official hustings

Tory leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak faced a wide range of questions at the first official hustings with party members in Leeds.

Broadcast by LBC and hosted by Nick Ferrari, it was the first of 12 official hustings for members across the country to put their questions to the final two candidates before voting for the next party leader and prime minister closes on 2 September.

There were a number of key moments during the discussion, including Ms Truss admitting it was a “mistake” to change parliamentary rules to protect Owen Patterson.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.