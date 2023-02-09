Bulldozers clear rubble in Turkish cities after deadly earthquake

Bulldozers cleared rubble from devastated areas of Gaziantep and Adana on Thursday, 8 February, after this week’s devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

The confirmed death toll for Syria and Turkey has reached at least 19,000.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been left homeless in harsh winter conditions.

There has been anger over the slow delivery of aid and delays in rescue efforts. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledged the problems with earthquake relief, but said the weather had been a factor.

