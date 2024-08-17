Watch: Fight breaks out in Turkish parliament over jailed opposition MP

Cameras captured the moment a brawl broke out in Turkish parliament over a discussion of jailed opposition figure, Can Atalay.

Ahmet Sik, from the Workers’ Party of Turkey was mid-speech calling for Mr Atalay to be freed, when Alpay Ozalan of Erdogan’s ruling AK party incites the fight by attempting to slap the fellow MP.

Very quickly, dozens more joined the fight, with blood seen on the white steps up to the podium.

Mr Atalay was jailed for 18 years following allegations he was trying to overthrow the Turkish government.