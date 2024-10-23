Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

Video shows assailants during deadly attack on a Turkish defence company

00:21

Holly Patrick | Wednesday 23 October 2024 21:35 BST

Video shows assailants during terror attack at Turkish aerospace firm

Security camera video showed two people with guns and backpacks during an attack on the Turkish state-run aerospace and defence company (TUSAS ) outside Ankara on Wednesday, 23 October.

CCTV images showed one person pointing a gun toward man in the distance, who slumps to the ground

Four people were killed and 14 were wounded in the attack, the government said.

Two attackers were killed in the attack after witnesses heard gunfire and an explosion at the site, interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

The cause of the blast and the identity of the attackers remain unclear. No group had claimed responsibility. Prosecutors have launched an investigation, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Assailants set off explosives and opened fire, killing four people and wounding several, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Up next

Trump instructs audience to stand up for women but not men

00:49

Trump instructs audience to stand up for women but not men

Harris responds to reports Trump said he ‘needed generals like Hitler’

01:20

Harris responds to reports Trump said he ‘needed generals like Hitler’

Trump supporter tries to blame Biden for invasion during Bush era

00:30

Trump supporter tries to blame Biden for invasion during Bush era

Tim Walz’s son receives huge cheer as he votes for first time

00:43

Tim Walz’s son receives huge cheer as he votes for first time

Editor’s Picks

The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary

44:07

The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary

Geordie Greig announces Brick by Brick Campaign’s new target

01:02

Geordie Greig announces Brick by Brick Campaign’s new target

TravelSmart’s guide to the Caribbean islands

06:10

TravelSmart’s guide to the Caribbean islands

The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film

06:12

The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film

More Editor’s Picks
Who will be the next Tory leader?

10:11

Who will be the next Tory leader?

Harris vs. Trump: Expert panel make US election predictions

58:24

Harris vs. Trump: Expert panel make US election predictions

Prime minister Keir Starmer backs Brick by Brick Campaign

01:25

Prime minister Keir Starmer backs Brick by Brick Campaign

Could you live with an electric car?

08:50

Could you live with an electric car?

Travel Smart

City breaks that won’t break the bank

05:33

City breaks that won’t break the bank

The best family holiday destinations to create lasting memories

05:52

The best family holiday destinations to create lasting memories

Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25

04:42

Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25

Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway

04:38

Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway

More Travel Smart
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train

07:27

How to travel sustainably around Europe by train

Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday

04:30

Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday

The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays

05:53

The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

07:16

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

That Dress

How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images

01:32

How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images

How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life

02:06

How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life

How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia

01:49

How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia

The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress

01:31

The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress

More That Dress
How Liz Hurley’s dress was a last-minute miracle

01:37

How Liz Hurley’s dress was a last-minute miracle

Binge Watch

The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film

06:12

The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film

Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris

13:22

Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris

Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers

04:26

Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers

Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels

06:26

Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels

More Binge Watch
Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law

13:30

Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law

Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience

15:04

Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

14:23

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

06:04

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

Music Box

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

05:49

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

05:45

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

04:13

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

03:58

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

More Music Box
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

04:06

The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

03:41

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

04:08

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

04:10

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

On The Ground

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

03:51

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

04:18

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

06:26

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

04:30

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

More On The Ground
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

08:19

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

Behind The Headlines

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

How airlines greenwash the skies

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

07:25

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

04:31

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

07:30

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

More Decomplicated
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

03:18

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

Sport

Chris Hoy makes first TV appearance since revealing terminal cancer

00:19

Chris Hoy makes first TV appearance since revealing terminal cancer

Serena Williams reveals grapefruit-sized cyst removed from her neck

01:45

Serena Williams reveals grapefruit-sized cyst removed from her neck

Thomas Tuchel on whether or not he will sing English national anthem

00:51

Thomas Tuchel on whether or not he will sing English national anthem

Harry Redknapp disappointed at England’s decision to appoint Tuchel

01:08

Harry Redknapp disappointed at England’s decision to appoint Tuchel

More Sport
Hot mic catches Ben Ainslie’s explicit outburst at Kiwi commentator

00:21

Hot mic catches Ben Ainslie’s explicit outburst at Kiwi commentator

Furious Eddie Hearn blasts boxing judge after Dmitry Bivol loss

00:28

Furious Eddie Hearn blasts boxing judge after Dmitry Bivol loss

Rafael Nadal sends message to great rivals in retirement announcement

01:03

Rafael Nadal sends message to great rivals in retirement announcement

Highlights from Round 2 of WXV 1 and WXV 2

03:49

Highlights from Round 2 of WXV 1 and WXV 2

Climate

Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

00:49

Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

00:33

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

01:00

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

00:31

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

More Climate
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

00:54

Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

01:08

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

01:35

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

00:47

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

Culture

BBC presenter John Stapleton makes ‘frustrating’ Parkinson’s admission

01:45

BBC presenter John Stapleton makes ‘frustrating’ Parkinson’s admission

First look at Peaky Blinders film as Cillian Murphy seen in Birmingham

00:27

First look at Peaky Blinders film as Cillian Murphy seen in Birmingham

Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice recalls last message to Amanda Abbington

00:33

Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice recalls last message to Amanda Abbington

The Devil Wears Prada: Vanessa Williams’ biggest UK culture shock

00:41

The Devil Wears Prada: Vanessa Williams’ biggest UK culture shock

More Culture
Britney Spears declares she is married as she dons wedding dress

00:20

Britney Spears declares she is married as she dons wedding dress

Liam Payne fans sing ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ at Hyde Park vigil

00:40

Liam Payne fans sing ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ at Hyde Park vigil

Paul Mersons’s hilarious comeback after low score on Strictly

00:32

Paul Mersons’s hilarious comeback after low score on Strictly

Liam Payne vigil draws huge crowd at Liverpool’s Royal Albert Dock

00:28

Liam Payne vigil draws huge crowd at Liverpool’s Royal Albert Dock

Lifestyle

Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on ‘waves of grief’ after children leave home

00:42

Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on ‘waves of grief’ after children leave home

Hairy Bikers’ Si King opens up on what he misses most about Dave Myers

01:50

Hairy Bikers’ Si King opens up on what he misses most about Dave Myers

Coleen Nolan issues heartbreaking update on sister’s terminal cancer

00:39

Coleen Nolan issues heartbreaking update on sister’s terminal cancer

North West gifts Kim Kardashian bizarre diamond necklace for birthday

00:17

North West gifts Kim Kardashian bizarre diamond necklace for birthday

More Lifestyle
Miranda Hart makes sad work admission after Lyme disease diagnosis

01:09

Miranda Hart makes sad work admission after Lyme disease diagnosis

Alpaca sneezes on King Charles during walkabout in Australia

00:28

Alpaca sneezes on King Charles during walkabout in Australia

Fearne Cotton on sad reason she left BBC Radio 2 breakfast show

00:51

Fearne Cotton on sad reason she left BBC Radio 2 breakfast show

Watch: Dog effortlessly scales 480ft Great Pyramid of Giza

00:35

Watch: Dog effortlessly scales 480ft Great Pyramid of Giza