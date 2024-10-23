Video shows assailants during terror attack at Turkish aerospace firm

Security camera video showed two people with guns and backpacks during an attack on the Turkish state-run aerospace and defence company (TUSAS ) outside Ankara on Wednesday, 23 October.

CCTV images showed one person pointing a gun toward man in the distance, who slumps to the ground

Four people were killed and 14 were wounded in the attack, the government said.

Two attackers were killed in the attack after witnesses heard gunfire and an explosion at the site, interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

The cause of the blast and the identity of the attackers remain unclear. No group had claimed responsibility. Prosecutors have launched an investigation, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Assailants set off explosives and opened fire, killing four people and wounding several, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.