Liz Truss’s aides would fabricate stories about her family members dying in order to get her out of media appearances, her former adviser has claimed.

Speaking on the Whitehall Sources podcast, Kirsty Buchanan, who worked for the prime minister when she was justice secretary, claimed that Ms Truss “didn’t like the media.”

“We used to spend quite a lot of time making up excuses and killing off minor members of her family so she didn’t have to go on Question Time,” the former political journalist said.

Sign up for our newsletters.