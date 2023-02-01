Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:53
‘How dare you’: Al Sharpton calls Tyre Nichols attackers ‘punks’ at funeral
Al Sharpton described the five officers charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols as "punks" during the 29-year-old's funeral.
"How dare you," the veteran civil rights campaigner asked during an impassioned eulogy at the service on Wednesday, 1 February.
In the fiery speech, he said: "You don't fight gangs by becoming five armed men against an armed man. That ain't the police, that's punks."
Tyre Nichols died three days after he was brutally beaten during a traffic stop on 7 January, the bodycam footage of which sparked outrage.
