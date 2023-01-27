Joe Biden calls Tyre Nichols’ parents ahead of bodycam footage release

Joe Biden spoke with the parents of Tyre Nichols ahead of the anticipated release of his graphic bodycam arrest footage.

The 29-year-old died from his injuries days after he was beaten during a Memphis traffic stop. Five officers were charged for his murder.

Speaking with the couple over the phone, the president spoke of how his own loss of his children could help him emphasise with them.

“I wouldn’t have the courage to do what you did,” he told the grieving parents after they concluded their news conference.

