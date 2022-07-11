Uber files: Leak reveals how firm lobbied top politicians

A leak of over 100,000 documents has revealed how ride-sharing firm Uber lobbied top politicians during their aggressive global expansion.

The "Uber Files", dating from 2013 to 2017, were first leaked to The Guardian and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

According to the reports, the company attempted to secretly gain support from politicians in Europe, including prime ministers, billionaires, oligarchs, and media barons.

An ICIJ report says that Uber used a “kill switch’’ to cut access to its servers during raids in at least six countries.

