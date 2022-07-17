Temperatures of 31C predicted across parts of England on Sunday ahead of record highs

Temperatures of 31C are expected in parts of England on Sunday (17 July) ahead of the record-breaking highs of 41C that are predicted in the coming days.

Ministers held an emergency Cobra meeting on Saturday after meteorologists warned of record temperatures across the country next week that could put lives at risk.

Boris Johnson, however, was not present at the meetings, instead hosting a party at Chequers this weekend.

In his absence, Kit Malthouse chaired the crisis discussion.

