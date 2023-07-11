Asylum barge protesters disrupt cruise passengers outside Dorset Port

Asylum barge protesters attempted to disrupt cruise ship passengers on coaches arriving and departing Portland Port.

Groups of people have gathered in recent days to oppose plans to house up to 500 asylum seekers in a barge off the Dorset coast.

The Bibby Stockholm vessel is due to arrive in Portland Port in the coming weeks to house men claiming asylum.

Protesters could be seen holding signs that read: “No to the barge” as they chanted “shame on you”.

Over the weekend, Stand up to Racism held a rally and branded the government’s plan “completely inhumane”.