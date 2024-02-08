Snow blankets North Yorkshire as up to 25cm predicted in parts of England and Wales

Snow has arrived in Yorkshire on Thursday, 8 February, as up to 25cm of snow has been predicted to fall in parts of England and Wales.

The town of Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, was blanketed in snow on Thursday, with roads and houses covered in white.

The Met Office has issued several warnings across the UK, including amber weather warnings for Wales and across the Pennines.

Over 100 schools have been forced to close as snow and ice hit large parts of the UK, with commuters facing delays and road closures