Fathers and husbands anxiously wait to reunite with their loved ones in Ukraine as people begin to return to Ukraine’s Kharkiv.

Emotional scenes of couples being reunited were seen at Kharkiv train station after Ukrainian forces pushed back Russian troops from Kharkiv two weeks ago.

At the beginning of the invasion, Sasha and his wife were separated after she left for western Ukraine while Sasha stayed behind to keep his job at an internet company.

After months apart, Sasha had a long heart-warming embrace with his wife as she stepped out of the train.