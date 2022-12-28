Kyiv peace plans must accept annexation of four Ukrainian regions, Kremlin says

The Kremlin on Wednesday (December 28) dismissed Volodymyr Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan, saying that proposals to end the conflict in Ukraine must take into account what it calls “today’s realities” of four Ukrainian regions having joined Russia.

Russia declared Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions as part of its territory in September after referendums condemned by Ukraine and Western countries.

Despite the fact Moscow does not fully control any of the four regions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Plans that do not take these realities into account cannot be peaceful”.

