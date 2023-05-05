Dramatic footage captures the moment a Ukrainian delegate punched his Russian counterpart in the face during a meeting of Black Sea nations in Turkey on Thursday, 4 May.

The brawl broke out after MP Oleksandr Marikovski unfurled the Ukrainian flag behind Russian politician Olga Timofeeva, as she was being interviewed at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC).

Earlier during the assembly, a scuffle broke out between Ukrainian and Russian delegations as Ukrainians tried to stage a protest next to Ms Timofeeva as she was due to speak.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.