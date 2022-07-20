Russian fighter jet reportedly shot down near Kherson Oblast region

A Russian fighter jet was shot down in Kherson, an occupied area in southern Ukraine, the Ukrainian armed forces said on Tuesday, 19 July.

Footage captured the fiery wreckage of the plane crashing out of the sky.

The hit came a day before Ukrainian forces “badly damaged” Kherson’s Antonivskyi bridge.

According to the UK’s defence ministry, the bridge is “one of only two road crossing points over the Dnipro by which Russia can supply or withdraw its forces in the territory it has occupied west of the river.”

