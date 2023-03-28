The world’s first research hub looking into child blast injuries has opened in London with an immediate focus on providing support to Ukraine war victims.

The Centre For Paediatric Blast Injury Studies is a partnership between Imperial College London and Save The Children.

Focus at the hub will be on reducing pain in children with limb loss and developing new prosthetics.

The centre's opening comes as around 1,000 recorded civilian casualties caused by explosive weapons have been recorded among children in Ukraine.

