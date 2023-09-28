Houses left in ruins in Ukrainian city after Russian bombardment of residential area

At least one civilian was injured during the Russian bombardment of a residential area in Kostyantynivka, Ukraine, officials said.

Firefighters extinguished fires at the scene on Wednesday 27 September and pulled down the remains of a damaged roof as the house’s owner, Olena Kononenko, looked on.

Liudmila Ivanchuk, another resident, said the windows shattered during the bombardment and that she was taken to hospital for stitches.

“Everything was falling on me. The door was stuck. You can see what happened,” Ivanchuk, 61, said.

Kostyantynivka is located in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.