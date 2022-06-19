Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:29
Ukrainian soldier returns home to baby daughter
A new clip is going viral of the sweet moment a Ukrainian soldier was reunited with his family, including his young daughter and excited dog.
In the footage, sent to a Ukrainian Army Blog via Telegram, his car pulls up the driver, before the uniformed soldier steps out and is greeted by loved ones with a hug.
The Ukraine conflict is now entering its 116th day, and many haven’t yet had the opportunity to go home.
