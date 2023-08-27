Caravan covered in ULEZ protests chained outside Sadiq Khan’s house

A caravan covered in ULEZ protest slogans has been chained outside Sadiq Khan’s house.

The vehicle was spotted by locals near the Mayor of London’s home in Tooting, London on Sunday morning.

It is decorated with warnings including “ULEZ will be your Poll Tax Mr Khan” and claims “ULEZ is a cash grab”.

It comes as the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) is due to expand to all London boroughs, including Tooting, on August 29 (Tuesday).

One local, who spotted the caravan, said the expansion of the scheme has sparked anger among people in the area.